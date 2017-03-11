March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 0
Hearts 4 Hamilton Academical 0
Partick Thistle 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 1 Kilmarnock 2
St. Johnstone 2 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 26 1 0 73 16 79
2 Aberdeen 28 17 4 7 51 24 55
3 Rangers 27 13 7 7 37 32 46
4 Hearts 28 11 8 9 50 35 41
5 St. Johnstone 28 11 7 10 37 36 40
6 Partick Thistle 28 8 9 11 30 33 33
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 28 7 10 11 27 44 31
8 Dundee 28 8 6 14 31 39 30
9 Ross County 28 6 9 13 30 47 27
10 Motherwell 28 7 6 15 32 55 27
11 Hamilton Academical 28 4 12 12 26 43 24
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 4 11 13 32 52 23
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Celtic v Rangers (1200)