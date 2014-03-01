March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 1
Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 0
Celtic 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Motherwell 4 Hearts 1
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 1
St. Mirren 2 Kilmarnock 0
Friday, February 28
Hibernian 1 Dundee United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 24 3 1 68 14 75
2 Aberdeen 28 17 3 8 40 26 54
3 Motherwell 27 16 2 9 43 40 50
4 Dundee United 27 12 8 7 49 32 44
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 13 5 8 33 26 44
6 St. Johnstone 27 10 5 12 34 31 35
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 27 8 8 11 25 32 32
8 Kilmarnock 28 7 6 15 33 47 27
9 St. Mirren 28 7 6 15 27 44 27
10 Partick Thistle 28 5 11 12 29 45 26
11 Ross County 28 7 5 16 33 50 26
12 Hearts * 28 5 6 17 23 50 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off