Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Aberdeen 2 Celtic 1
Dundee United 1 Kilmarnock 2
Motherwell 1 Ross County 1
Partick Thistle 0 Dundee 1
St. Johnstone 4 Hamilton Academical 1
Friday, September 11
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 6 6 0 0 11 2 18
2 Celtic 7 5 1 1 17 8 16
3 Hearts 7 5 0 2 15 10 15
4 Ross County 7 3 2 2 11 7 11
5 Dundee 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
6 Hamilton Academical 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 7 2 2 3 13 13 8
8 Motherwell 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
10 Kilmarnock 7 1 2 4 6 16 5
11 Dundee United 7 1 1 5 7 14 4
12 Partick Thistle 7 0 3 4 2 10 3
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off