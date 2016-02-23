Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 23
Partick Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 19 4 3 69 21 61
2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55
3 Hearts 25 12 8 5 46 26 44
4 Ross County 27 11 3 13 42 43 36
5 St. Johnstone 26 10 5 11 41 43 35
6 Dundee 26 8 10 8 39 41 34
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 8 8 9 33 36 32
8 Partick Thistle 24 8 7 9 24 28 31
9 Motherwell 27 8 5 14 30 43 29
10 Hamilton Academical 27 7 8 12 31 47 29
11 Kilmarnock 27 7 7 13 29 48 28
12 Dundee United 26 4 5 17 26 50 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 26
Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1945)
Saturday, February 27
Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500)
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500)
Motherwell v Partick Thistle (1500)
Ross County v Dundee United (1500)