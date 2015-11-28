Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 28
Aberdeen 3 Ross County 1
Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 2
Kilmarnock 2 Partick Thistle 5
Motherwell 2 Hearts 2
Friday, November 27
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 15 11 3 1 38 11 36
2 Aberdeen 16 10 2 4 25 18 32
3 Hearts 16 9 4 3 29 17 31
4 St. Johnstone 16 8 3 5 32 24 27
5 Hamilton Academical 16 6 4 6 21 22 22
6 Ross County 16 6 3 7 23 22 21
-------------------------
7 Dundee 16 4 8 4 22 25 20
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 4 5 6 16 19 17
9 Partick Thistle 16 4 5 7 17 23 17
10 Kilmarnock 16 4 4 8 17 29 16
11 Motherwell 16 4 3 9 13 23 15
12 Dundee United 16 2 2 12 12 32 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 29
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1215)