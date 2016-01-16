Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, January 16 Hearts 6 Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 4 St. Johnstone 0 Hamilton Academical 0 Friday, January 15 Dundee United 1 Celtic 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 15 4 2 52 17 49 2 Aberdeen 21 13 4 4 34 20 43 3 Hearts 22 11 7 4 42 24 40 4 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 35 31 32 5 Ross County 22 9 3 10 36 33 30 6 Dundee 22 7 8 7 35 38 29 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 7 7 8 30 32 28 8 Motherwell 21 7 4 10 23 34 25 9 Partick Thistle 21 6 6 9 21 28 24 10 Hamilton Academical 22 6 6 10 28 37 24 11 Kilmarnock 23 6 6 11 26 42 24 12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 Ross County v Aberdeen (1215)
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.