Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Dundee United 0 Aberdeen 1
Hearts 4 St. Johnstone 3
Saturday, August 1
Celtic 2 Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Motherwell 1
Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Hearts 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
4 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Hamilton Academical 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Partick Thistle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
8 St. Johnstone 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
9 Dundee United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Ross County 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
12 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-7: Championship play-off
8-12: Relegation play-off