UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dawson double gives West Brom 3-1 win over Arsenal
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, September 19 Partick Thistle 1 St. Mirren 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 3 Dundee United 6 4 1 1 12 9 13 4 Celtic 5 3 1 1 12 4 10 5 Dundee 6 2 4 0 5 3 10 6 Kilmarnock 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 6 3 0 3 4 6 9 8 Partick Thistle 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 9 Aberdeen 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 10 Motherwell 6 2 0 4 3 7 6 11 St. Mirren 6 1 0 5 3 10 3 12 Ross County 6 0 0 6 4 16 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 20 Aberdeen v Ross County (1400) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Sunday, September 21 Dundee v Dundee United (1115) Celtic v Motherwell (1400)
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
EDINBURGH, March 18 A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns