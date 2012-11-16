Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday
Friday, November 16
Dundee United 3 Kilmarnock 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hibernian 13 7 3 3 25 17 24
2 Celtic 12 6 4 2 22 12 22
3 Aberdeen 13 5 6 2 19 12 21
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 4 7 2 26 21 19
5 Kilmarnock 14 5 4 5 23 18 19
6 St. Johnstone 13 5 4 4 16 17 19
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 13 4 5 4 17 18 17
8 Dundee United 13 4 5 4 16 18 17
9 Ross County 13 3 6 4 15 19 15
10 Hearts 13 3 5 5 13 14 14
11 St. Mirren 13 3 3 7 17 26 12
12 Dundee 13 2 2 9 6 23 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 17
Aberdeen v Celtic (1200)
Dundee v Hibernian (1500)
Hearts v St. Mirren (1500)
St. Johnstone v Ross County (1500)
Sunday, November 18
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1245)