Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 17
Aberdeen 0 Celtic 2
Dundee 3 Hibernian 1
Hearts 1 St. Mirren 0
St. Johnstone 1 Ross County 1
Friday, November 16
Dundee United 3 Kilmarnock 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 13 7 4 2 24 12 25
2 Hibernian 14 7 3 4 26 20 24
3 Aberdeen 14 5 6 3 19 14 21
4 St. Johnstone 14 5 5 4 17 18 20
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 4 7 2 26 21 19
6 Kilmarnock 14 5 4 5 23 18 19
-------------------------
7 Hearts 14 4 5 5 14 14 17
8 Motherwell 13 4 5 4 17 18 17
9 Dundee United 13 4 5 4 16 18 17
10 Ross County 14 3 7 4 16 20 16
11 St. Mirren 14 3 3 8 17 27 12
12 Dundee 14 3 2 9 9 24 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 18
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1245)