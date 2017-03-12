Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Celtic 1 Rangers 1 Saturday, March 11 Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 0 Hearts 4 Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 1 Kilmarnock 2 St. Johnstone 2 Dundee 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 28 26 2 0 74 17 80 2 Aberdeen 28 17 4 7 51 24 55 3 Rangers 28 13 8 7 38 33 47 4 Hearts 28 11 8 9 50 35 41 5 St. Johnstone 28 11 7 10 37 36 40 6 Partick Thistle 28 8 9 11 30 33 33 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 28 7 10 11 27 44 31 8 Dundee 28 8 6 14 31 39 30 9 Ross County 28 6 9 13 30 47 27 10 Motherwell 28 7 6 15 32 55 27 11 Hamilton Academical 28 4 12 12 26 43 24 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 4 11 13 32 52 23 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.