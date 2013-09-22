Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 Dundee United 2 Motherwell 2 Saturday, September 21 Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Celtic 2 St. Johnstone 1 Hibernian 2 St. Mirren 0 Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1 Ross County 2 Hearts 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 5 1 1 12 4 16 2 Celtic 6 5 1 0 12 5 16 3 Aberdeen 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 4 Motherwell 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 5 Hibernian 7 3 2 2 7 5 11 6 Dundee United 7 2 3 2 11 7 9 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 7 2 3 2 7 8 9 8 St. Johnstone 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 9 Ross County 7 2 1 4 9 14 7 10 Kilmarnock 7 0 3 4 6 10 3 11 St. Mirren 6 0 1 5 2 12 1 12 Hearts 7 2 1 4 6 10 -8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off