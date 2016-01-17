Soccer-Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, January 17 Ross County 2 Aberdeen 3 Saturday, January 16 Hearts 6 Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 4 St. Johnstone 0 Hamilton Academical 0 Friday, January 15 Dundee United 1 Celtic 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 15 4 2 52 17 49 2 Aberdeen 22 14 4 4 37 22 46 3 Hearts 22 11 7 4 42 24 40 4 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 35 31 32 5 Ross County 23 9 3 11 38 36 30 6 Dundee 22 7 8 7 35 38 29 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 7 7 8 30 32 28 8 Motherwell 21 7 4 10 23 34 25 9 Partick Thistle 21 6 6 9 21 28 24 10 Hamilton Academical 22 6 6 10 28 37 24 11 Kilmarnock 23 6 6 11 26 42 24 12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 12 Here are six memorable matches between Manchester United and Chelsea: