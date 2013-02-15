Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Friday, February 15 Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 17 4 4 55 18 55 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 9 11 5 50 41 38 3 Motherwell 24 10 7 7 40 34 37 4 St. Johnstone 25 9 9 7 32 31 36 5 Aberdeen 27 9 9 9 32 34 36 6 Hibernian 26 9 7 10 33 34 34 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 26 8 9 9 38 35 33 8 Dundee United 25 8 9 8 40 42 33 9 Ross County 25 7 11 7 31 34 32 10 Hearts 25 7 9 9 25 31 30 11 St. Mirren 25 7 8 10 33 43 29 12 Dundee 26 3 5 18 14 46 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 16 Celtic v Dundee United (1500) Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500) St. Mirren v Hibernian (1500)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.