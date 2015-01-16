Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Motherwell Kilmarnock Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 21 15 1 5 33 17 46
2 Celtic 19 13 3 3 36 12 42
3 Dundee United 21 13 2 6 42 28 41
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 13 2 6 30 21 41
5 Hamilton Academical 21 12 3 6 38 22 39
6 St. Johnstone 20 9 2 9 17 21 29
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 21 8 3 10 21 27 27
8 Dundee 21 6 7 8 30 33 25
9 Partick Thistle 19 5 6 8 25 23 21
10 Motherwell 21 5 2 14 14 38 17
11 Ross County 20 2 5 13 19 41 11
12 St. Mirren 21 3 2 16 15 37 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 17
Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1245)
Aberdeen v Dundee (1500)
Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500) Postponed
Ross County v St. Mirren (1500)
St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1500)