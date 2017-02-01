Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 1 Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0 Hearts 4 Rangers 1 Partick Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 1 Tuesday, January 31 Hamilton Academical 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Ross County 1 Motherwell 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 23 22 1 0 60 14 67 2 Rangers 23 12 6 5 31 25 42 3 Aberdeen 22 12 4 6 38 20 40 4 Hearts 23 9 7 7 42 31 34 5 St. Johnstone 23 9 7 7 29 25 34 6 Motherwell 22 6 6 10 27 36 24 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 23 5 8 10 24 30 23 8 Ross County 23 5 8 10 26 41 23 9 Kilmarnock 22 5 8 9 19 37 23 10 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22 11 Hamilton Academical 23 3 11 9 24 34 20 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 3 8 12 26 43 17 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 4 Motherwell v Hearts (1215) Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1500) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1500) Rangers v Ross County (1500) Sunday, February 5 St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.