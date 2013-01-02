UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 2 Aberdeen 2 Dundee United 2 Celtic 1 Motherwell 0 St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 0 St. Mirren 1 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 13 4 4 40 15 43 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 8 10 3 44 35 34 3 Motherwell 22 9 7 6 37 30 34 4 Hibernian 21 9 4 8 31 29 31 5 Aberdeen 22 8 7 7 30 28 31 6 St. Johnstone 22 7 9 6 24 26 30 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 21 7 7 7 32 27 28 8 Dundee United 21 6 8 7 33 34 26 9 Hearts 20 6 7 7 20 22 25 10 St. Mirren 22 6 7 9 30 38 25 11 Ross County 20 4 9 7 21 30 21 12 Dundee 21 3 3 15 13 41 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 2 Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1505) Postponed Thursday, January 3 Hearts v Hibernian (1945)
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto