UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, March 30 Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3 Hibernian 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 0 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 31 20 5 6 74 29 65 2 Motherwell 32 15 8 9 54 41 53 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 12 14 6 58 49 50 4 Ross County 32 11 12 9 40 39 45 5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44 6 Kilmarnock 31 10 11 10 45 40 41 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 32 10 11 11 38 40 41 8 Hibernian 32 10 10 12 40 44 40 9 Dundee United 31 9 13 9 46 51 40 10 Hearts 32 8 10 14 30 43 34 11 St. Mirren 30 8 9 13 36 47 33 12 Dundee 32 4 8 20 20 59 20 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 31 St. Mirren v Celtic (1145) Monday, April 1 St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1900)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.