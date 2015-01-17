Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 17
Aberdeen 3 Dundee 3
Dundee United Inverness Caledonian Thistle Postponed
Hamilton Academical 0 Celtic 2
Motherwell Kilmarnock Postponed
Ross County 1 St. Mirren 2
St. Johnstone 2 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 22 15 2 5 36 20 47
2 Celtic 20 14 3 3 38 12 45
3 Dundee United 21 13 2 6 42 28 41
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 13 2 6 30 21 41
5 Hamilton Academical 22 12 3 7 38 24 39
6 St. Johnstone 21 10 2 9 19 21 32
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 21 8 3 10 21 27 27
8 Dundee 22 6 8 8 33 36 26
9 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 25 25 21
10 Motherwell 21 5 2 14 14 38 17
11 St. Mirren 22 4 2 16 17 38 14
12 Ross County 21 2 5 14 20 43 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 17
Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Postponed
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500) Postponed