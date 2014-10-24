Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, October 24
Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 10 7 2 1 19 5 23
2 Dundee United 10 7 1 2 19 12 22
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
3 Kilmarnock 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
5 Aberdeen 11 6 1 4 17 15 19
6 Celtic 9 5 2 2 20 7 17
-------------------------
7 Dundee 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
8 Partick Thistle 9 3 1 5 13 13 10
9 St. Johnstone 10 3 0 7 7 14 9
10 St. Mirren 10 2 1 7 8 16 7
11 Motherwell 11 2 1 8 6 19 7
12 Ross County 10 1 1 8 7 26 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United (1400)
Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400)
St. Mirren v Ross County (1400)
Sunday, October 26
Celtic v Kilmarnock (1300)