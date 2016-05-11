May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 1
Hamilton Academical 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Tuesday, May 10
Dundee United 3 Partick Thistle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 13 10 14 50 48 49
2 Dundee 37 11 15 11 53 53 48
3 Partick Thistle 37 12 9 16 39 48 45
4 Hamilton Academical 37 11 9 17 40 61 42
-------------------------
5 Kilmarnock 37 9 9 19 39 60 36
-------------------------
R6 Dundee United * 37 7 7 23 41 68 25
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 14
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1130)
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1130)
Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1130)