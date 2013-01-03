Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 3
Hearts 0 Hibernian 0
Wednesday, January 2
Aberdeen 2 Dundee United 2
Celtic 1 Motherwell 0
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 0
St. Mirren 1 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 13 4 4 40 15 43
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 8 10 3 44 35 34
3 Motherwell 22 9 7 6 37 30 34
4 Hibernian 22 9 5 8 31 29 32
5 Aberdeen 22 8 7 7 30 28 31
6 St. Johnstone 22 7 9 6 24 26 30
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 21 7 7 7 32 27 28
8 Dundee United 21 6 8 7 33 34 26
9 Hearts 21 6 8 7 20 22 26
10 St. Mirren 22 6 7 9 30 38 25
11 Ross County 20 4 9 7 21 30 21
12 Dundee 21 3 3 15 13 41 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 2
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1505) Postponed