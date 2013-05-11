May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 11
Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 37 23 7 7 88 35 76
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 36 17 9 10 65 49 60
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 13 15 9 64 59 54
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 37 13 14 10 43 44 53
-------------------------
5 Ross County 36 12 14 10 46 46 50
6 Dundee United 37 11 14 12 51 58 47
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 12
Motherwell v Ross County (1505)