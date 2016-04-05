April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 5
Dundee 0 Celtic 0
Partick Thistle 1 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 32 22 7 3 76 24 73
2 Aberdeen 32 21 5 6 55 34 68
3 Hearts 31 16 8 7 52 32 56
4 Motherwell 32 13 5 14 40 47 44
5 St. Johnstone 32 12 7 13 48 48 43
6 Dundee 32 9 14 9 47 47 41
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 32 11 8 13 32 38 41
8 Ross County 32 12 4 16 47 55 40
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 9 9 13 38 43 36
10 Hamilton Academical 32 8 9 15 34 54 33
11 Kilmarnock 32 7 8 17 30 54 29
12 Dundee United 32 6 6 20 33 56 24
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 8
Hearts v Aberdeen (1845)
Saturday, April 9
Motherwell v Celtic (1130)
Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400)
Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400)
Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400)