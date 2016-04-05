April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 5 Dundee 0 Celtic 0 Partick Thistle 1 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 32 22 7 3 76 24 73 2 Aberdeen 32 21 5 6 55 34 68 3 Hearts 31 16 8 7 52 32 56 4 Motherwell 32 13 5 14 40 47 44 5 St. Johnstone 32 12 7 13 48 48 43 6 Dundee 32 9 14 9 47 47 41 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 32 11 8 13 32 38 41 8 Ross County 32 12 4 16 47 55 40 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 9 9 13 38 43 36 10 Hamilton Academical 32 8 9 15 34 54 33 11 Kilmarnock 32 7 8 17 30 54 29 12 Dundee United 32 6 6 20 33 56 24 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 8 Hearts v Aberdeen (1845) Saturday, April 9 Motherwell v Celtic (1130) Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400) Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400)