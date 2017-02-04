Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 3 Rangers 1 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 23 22 1 0 60 14 67 2 Aberdeen 23 13 4 6 40 20 43 3 Rangers 24 12 7 5 32 26 43 4 Hearts 24 10 7 7 45 31 37 5 St. Johnstone 23 9 7 7 29 25 34 6 Motherwell 23 6 6 11 27 39 24 ------------------------- 7 Ross County 24 5 9 10 27 42 24 8 Kilmarnock 23 5 9 9 20 38 24 9 Partick Thistle 24 5 8 11 24 32 23 10 Dundee 23 6 5 12 23 33 23 11 Hamilton Academical 24 3 12 9 25 35 21 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 3 9 12 28 45 18 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 5 St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.