Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, November 18 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 5 Saturday, November 17 Aberdeen 0 Celtic 2 Dundee 3 Hibernian 1 Hearts 1 St. Mirren 0 St. Johnstone 1 Ross County 1 Friday, November 16 Dundee United 3 Kilmarnock 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 13 7 4 2 24 12 25 2 Hibernian 14 7 3 4 26 20 24 3 Aberdeen 14 5 6 3 19 14 21 4 Motherwell 14 5 5 4 22 19 20 5 St. Johnstone 14 5 5 4 17 18 20 6 Kilmarnock 14 5 4 5 23 18 19 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 4 7 3 27 26 19 8 Hearts 14 4 5 5 14 14 17 9 Dundee United 13 4 5 4 16 18 17 10 Ross County 14 3 7 4 16 20 16 11 St. Mirren 14 3 3 8 17 27 12 12 Dundee 14 3 2 9 9 24 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off