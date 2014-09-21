Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Celtic 1 Motherwell 1
Dundee 1 Dundee United 4
Saturday, September 20
Aberdeen 3 Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 1
Friday, September 19
Partick Thistle 1 St. Mirren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 7 5 1 1 16 10 16
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
3 Hamilton Academical 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
4 Celtic 6 3 2 1 13 5 11
5 Kilmarnock 7 3 2 2 7 7 11
6 Dundee 7 2 4 1 6 7 10
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 6 3 0 3 8 6 9
8 St. Johnstone 7 3 0 4 5 8 9
9 Partick Thistle 6 2 1 3 10 8 7
10 Motherwell 7 2 1 4 4 8 7
11 St. Mirren 6 1 0 5 3 10 3
12 Ross County 7 0 0 7 4 19 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off