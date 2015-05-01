May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, May 1
Celtic 5 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 35 27 4 4 78 17 85
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 23 5 6 56 29 74
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 16 7 10 45 35 55
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 34 15 6 13 31 32 51
-------------------------
5 Dundee United 33 15 4 14 52 50 49
6 Dundee 35 11 11 13 45 52 44
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1400)
St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)