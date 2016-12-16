Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, December 16
Hamilton Academical 1 Rangers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 15 14 1 0 44 12 43
2 Rangers 18 10 5 3 25 18 35
3 Aberdeen 16 8 4 4 28 15 28
4 Hearts 17 7 6 4 31 21 27
5 St. Johnstone 16 6 5 5 22 19 23
6 Kilmarnock 17 4 6 7 15 29 18
-------------------------
7 Ross County 17 3 8 6 17 28 17
8 Hamilton Academical 18 2 10 6 19 25 16
9 Motherwell 16 4 4 8 20 27 16
10 Dundee 17 4 4 9 14 22 16
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 3 6 8 22 33 15
12 Partick Thistle 16 3 5 8 18 26 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 17
Celtic v Dundee (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Ross County v Aberdeen (1500)
St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500)