Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Hearts 1 Hibernian 2 Saturday, May 11 Dundee 2 Kilmarnock 3 St. Mirren 0 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 37 11 14 12 40 42 47 2 Kilmarnock 36 11 12 13 50 47 45 3 Hibernian 36 11 12 13 45 51 45 4 Hearts 37 11 10 16 39 48 43 5 St. Mirren 37 8 14 15 44 59 38 ------------------------- R6 Dundee 37 7 9 21 28 65 30 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.