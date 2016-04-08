SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, April 8 Hearts 2 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 32 22 7 3 76 24 73 2 Aberdeen 33 21 5 7 56 36 68 3 Hearts 32 17 8 7 54 33 59 4 Motherwell 32 13 5 14 40 47 44 5 St. Johnstone 32 12 7 13 48 48 43 6 Dundee 32 9 14 9 47 47 41 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 32 11 8 13 32 38 41 8 Ross County 32 12 4 16 47 55 40 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 9 9 13 38 43 36 10 Hamilton Academical 32 8 9 15 34 54 33 11 Kilmarnock 32 7 8 17 30 54 29 12 Dundee United 32 6 6 20 33 56 24 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 9 Motherwell v Celtic (1130) Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400) Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):