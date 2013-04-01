April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Monday
Monday, April 1
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee United 1
Sunday, March 31
St. Mirren 1 Celtic 1
Saturday, March 30
Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0
Dundee 0 Motherwell 3
Hibernian 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Ross County 0 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 32 20 6 6 75 30 66
2 Motherwell 32 15 8 9 54 41 53
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 12 14 6 58 49 50
4 Ross County 32 11 12 9 40 39 45
5 St. Johnstone 32 11 12 9 39 38 45
6 Kilmarnock 31 10 11 10 45 40 41
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 32 10 11 11 38 40 41
8 Dundee United 32 9 14 9 47 52 41
9 Hibernian 32 10 10 12 40 44 40
10 St. Mirren 31 8 10 13 37 48 34
11 Hearts 32 8 10 14 30 43 34
12 Dundee 32 4 8 20 20 59 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off