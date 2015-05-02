May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0
St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Friday, May 1
Celtic 5 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 27 4 4 78 17 85
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 35 23 5 7 56 30 74
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 16 8 10 46 36 56
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 34 16 4 14 53 50 52
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 32 33 52
6 Dundee 35 11 11 13 45 52 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup