Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 26
Hibernian 0 Celtic 4
Saturday, January 25
Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 2
Ross County 1 Hearts 2
St. Mirren 0 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 22 19 3 0 52 12 60
2 Aberdeen 24 14 3 7 35 22 45
3 Motherwell 23 14 2 7 34 30 44
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 11 4 7 29 21 37
5 Dundee United 23 9 7 7 39 27 34
6 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 31 26 32
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 24 7 7 10 21 27 28
8 Kilmarnock 23 7 4 12 28 35 25
9 St. Mirren 23 6 6 11 23 38 24
10 Ross County 23 6 3 14 27 41 21
11 Partick Thistle 24 4 9 11 21 38 21
12 Hearts * 24 4 5 15 20 43 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 27
Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1945)