Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Aberdeen 3 St. Mirren 0
Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Kilmarnock 3
Motherwell 0 Dundee 1
Partick Thistle 1 Ross County 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 18 3 3 48 13 57
2 Aberdeen 26 18 3 5 47 21 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 16 4 6 40 26 52
4 Dundee United 25 14 3 8 48 35 45
5 Hamilton Academical 27 12 5 10 39 35 41
6 Dundee 27 10 9 8 39 38 39
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 26 11 4 11 24 27 37
8 Kilmarnock 26 9 6 11 29 35 33
9 Partick Thistle 26 6 7 13 33 35 25
10 Ross County 26 4 6 16 27 52 18
11 St. Mirren 27 5 3 19 21 46 18
12 Motherwell 26 5 3 18 18 50 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1300)