April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 9
Dundee United 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Hamilton Academical 2 Dundee 1
Kilmarnock 3 St. Johnstone 0
Motherwell 1 Celtic 2
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 0
Friday, April 8
Hearts 2 Aberdeen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 33 23 7 3 78 25 76
2 Aberdeen 33 21 5 7 56 36 68
3 Hearts 32 17 8 7 54 33 59
4 Motherwell 33 13 5 15 41 49 44
5 St. Johnstone 33 12 7 14 48 51 43
6 Ross County 33 13 4 16 48 55 43
-------------------------
7 Dundee 33 9 14 10 48 49 41
8 Partick Thistle 33 11 8 14 32 39 41
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 10 9 13 40 43 39
10 Hamilton Academical 33 9 9 15 36 55 36
11 Kilmarnock 33 8 8 17 33 54 32
12 Dundee United 33 6 6 21 33 58 24
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off