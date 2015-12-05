Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 5
Celtic Hamilton Academical Postponed
Dundee 0 Aberdeen 2
Hearts Inverness Caledonian Thistle Postponed
Kilmarnock 1 Dundee United 1
Partick Thistle Motherwell Postponed
Ross County 2 St. Johnstone 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 16 12 3 1 41 12 39
2 Aberdeen 17 11 2 4 27 18 35
3 Hearts 16 9 4 3 29 17 31
4 St. Johnstone 17 9 3 5 35 26 30
5 Hamilton Academical 16 6 4 6 21 22 22
6 Ross County 17 6 3 8 25 25 21
-------------------------
7 Dundee 17 4 8 5 22 27 20
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 4 5 7 17 22 17
9 Partick Thistle 16 4 5 7 17 23 17
10 Kilmarnock 17 4 5 8 18 30 17
11 Motherwell 16 4 3 9 13 23 15
12 Dundee United 17 2 3 12 13 33 9
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 5
Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1500) Postponed
Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Postponed
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1500) Postponed