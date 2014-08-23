Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Dundee United 2 Ross County 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Celtic 0
Kilmarnock 2 Motherwell 0
Partick Thistle 1 Hamilton Academical 2
St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 0
St. Mirren 0 Dundee 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 3 1 0 5 0 10
2 Hamilton Academical 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
3 Dundee United 4 3 0 1 7 7 9
4 Kilmarnock 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
5 Celtic 3 2 0 1 9 2 6
6 Dundee 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
8 Partick Thistle 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
9 Aberdeen 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
10 Motherwell 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
11 St. Mirren 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
12 Ross County 4 0 0 4 3 10 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off