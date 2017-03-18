March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 18
Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 1
Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle 1
Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 2
Rangers 4 Hamilton Academical 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 26 2 0 74 17 80
2 Aberdeen 29 18 4 7 53 24 58
3 Rangers 29 14 8 7 42 33 50
4 St. Johnstone 29 12 7 10 39 37 43
5 Hearts 29 11 8 10 50 37 41
6 Partick Thistle 29 8 10 11 31 34 34
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 29 7 11 11 28 45 32
8 Dundee 28 8 6 14 31 39 30
9 Ross County 29 6 10 13 31 48 28
10 Motherwell 29 7 6 16 33 57 27
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 4 12 13 33 53 24
12 Hamilton Academical 29 4 12 13 26 47 24
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Dundee v Celtic (1230)