Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Motherwell 2 Ross County 0 Saturday, May 11 Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 37 23 7 7 88 35 76 ------------------------- 2 Motherwell 37 18 9 10 67 49 63 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 13 15 9 64 59 54 ------------------------- 4 St. Johnstone 37 13 14 10 43 44 53 ------------------------- 5 Ross County 37 12 14 11 46 48 50 6 Dundee United 37 11 14 12 51 58 47 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.