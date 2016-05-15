May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 15
Aberdeen 0 Ross County 4
Celtic 7 Motherwell 0
Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 38 26 8 4 93 31 86
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 38 22 5 11 62 48 71
3 Hearts 38 18 11 9 59 40 65
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 38 16 8 14 58 55 56
5 Motherwell 38 15 5 18 47 63 50
6 Ross County 38 14 6 18 55 61 48
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round