Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, August 9 Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 0 Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 2 Saturday, August 8 Dundee 1 Hearts 2 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 2 Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 0 St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Aberdeen 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 3 Hearts 2 2 0 0 6 4 6 4 Dundee 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 5 Dundee United 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 6 Ross County 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 8 St. Johnstone 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 10 Hamilton Academical 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 10 Partick Thistle 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 12 Kilmarnock 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.