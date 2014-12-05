Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, December 5 Ross County 2 Dundee United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 14 10 2 2 28 9 32 2 Dundee United 15 10 1 4 28 17 31 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 9 2 3 22 12 29 4 Hamilton Academical 14 8 3 3 27 14 27 5 Aberdeen 14 8 1 5 20 17 25 6 Dundee 14 5 5 4 19 17 20 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 14 6 2 6 16 19 20 8 St. Johnstone 14 5 2 7 12 17 17 9 Partick Thistle 14 4 3 7 17 18 15 10 Motherwell 14 3 1 10 9 24 10 11 St. Mirren 14 2 2 10 10 25 8 12 Ross County 15 2 2 11 15 34 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 6 Motherwell v Celtic (1245) Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Mirren v St. Johnstone (1500)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):