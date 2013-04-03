April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 3
Kilmarnock 1 St. Mirren 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 32 20 6 6 75 30 66
2 Motherwell 32 15 8 9 54 41 53
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 12 14 6 58 49 50
4 Ross County 32 11 12 9 40 39 45
5 St. Johnstone 32 11 12 9 39 38 45
6 Kilmarnock 32 10 12 10 46 41 42
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 32 10 11 11 38 40 41
8 Dundee United 32 9 14 9 47 52 41
9 Hibernian 32 10 10 12 40 44 40
10 St. Mirren 32 8 11 13 38 49 35
11 Hearts 32 8 10 14 30 43 34
12 Dundee 32 4 8 20 20 59 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 5
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1845)
Saturday, April 6
Hearts v Ross County (1100)
Celtic v Hibernian (1400)
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1400)
Kilmarnock v Dundee (1400)
Motherwell v St. Mirren (1400)