Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 1
Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 2
Hearts 2 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 1
Partick Thistle 1 Hamilton Academical 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 11 8 2 1 26 9 26
2 Aberdeen 12 8 1 3 18 13 25
3 Hearts 12 7 2 3 20 14 23
4 Ross County 12 5 3 4 18 14 18
5 Hamilton Academical 12 5 3 4 16 14 18
6 St. Johnstone 12 5 2 5 23 19 17
-------------------------
7 Dundee 12 4 4 4 18 21 16
8 Kilmarnock 12 4 3 5 14 21 15
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 3 4 5 11 15 13
10 Motherwell 12 3 2 7 9 15 11
11 Partick Thistle 12 2 4 6 9 15 10
12 Dundee United 11 1 2 8 9 21 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Celtic v Dundee United (1500)