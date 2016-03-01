March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 1
Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Kilmarnock 0 Ross County 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 19 5 3 70 22 62
2 Aberdeen 27 17 5 5 46 30 56
3 Hearts 27 14 8 5 49 26 50
4 Ross County 29 12 3 14 44 46 39
5 St. Johnstone 27 10 6 11 42 44 36
6 Dundee 27 8 11 8 40 42 35
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 8 9 10 34 39 33
8 Motherwell 28 9 5 14 33 44 32
9 Partick Thistle 25 8 7 10 25 31 31
10 Hamilton Academical 28 7 9 12 32 48 30
11 Kilmarnock 29 7 7 15 29 51 28
12 Dundee United 27 5 5 17 29 50 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 2
Celtic v Dundee (1945)
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1945)
St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1945)
Saturday, March 5
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)