Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, November 2 Celtic 1 Dundee United 1 Hearts 0 St. Johnstone 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 1 St. Mirren 2 Ross County 0 aband.51' Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 8 3 0 23 10 27 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 7 1 3 18 11 22 3 Aberdeen 11 6 2 3 14 8 20 4 Motherwell 11 6 1 4 13 14 19 5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 19 13 18 6 Dundee United 12 4 5 3 17 9 17 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 11 4 3 4 9 11 15 8 Partick Thistle 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10 10 Kilmarnock 12 2 3 7 13 18 9 11 St. Mirren 10 2 2 6 9 20 8 12 Hearts * 12 2 2 8 7 18 -7 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 2 St. Mirren v Ross County (1500) aband.51' Sunday, November 3 Motherwell v Hibernian (1230) Monday, November 4 Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18