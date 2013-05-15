May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Relegation Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 15
Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hibernian 37 12 12 13 48 52 48
2 Aberdeen 37 11 14 12 40 42 47
3 Kilmarnock 37 11 12 14 51 50 45
4 Hearts 37 11 10 16 39 48 43
5 St. Mirren 37 8 14 15 44 59 38
-------------------------
R6 Dundee 37 7 9 21 28 65 30
-------------------------
R - Relegated
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 18
Aberdeen v Hearts (1400)
Hibernian v Dundee (1400)
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1400)