Soccer-China reveals player levy level ahead of transfer window
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Ross County 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 34 8 12 14 41 54 36 2 Kilmarnock 33 7 14 12 30 49 35 3 Hamilton Academical 33 6 14 13 30 48 32 4 Motherwell 33 8 8 17 38 61 32 ------------------------- 5 Dundee 33 8 6 19 33 53 30 ------------------------- 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 4 13 17 36 66 25 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1400) Motherwell v Dundee (1400)
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.