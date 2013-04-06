April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 6
Celtic 3 Hibernian 0
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0
Hearts 4 Ross County 2
Kilmarnock 1 Dundee 2
Motherwell 2 St. Mirren 2
Friday, April 5
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 33 21 6 6 78 30 69
2 Motherwell 33 15 9 9 56 43 54
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 12 15 6 58 49 51
4 St. Johnstone 33 11 13 9 39 38 46
5 Ross County 33 11 12 10 42 43 45
6 Dundee United 33 10 14 9 48 52 44
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 33 10 12 11 47 43 42
8 Aberdeen 33 10 11 12 38 41 41
9 Hibernian 33 10 10 13 40 47 40
10 Hearts 33 9 10 14 34 45 37
11 St. Mirren 33 8 12 13 40 51 36
12 Dundee 33 5 8 20 22 60 23
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off